Opinion: What WWE should do with Kevin Owens

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.78K // 30 Aug 2018, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's next?

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens announced that he 'Quit'. WWE is already moving forward with this as his profile on WWE's official website has even been moved to the alumni section.

Now, of course, Kevin hasn't actually quit WWE, and this is the beginning of a new angle for him. But what can they do with him?

KO has been in creative peril for a couple of months now. After being involved in Smackdown's main storyline for six months, KO, along with Sami Zayn, made their way over to RAW just after WrestleMania.

Since then, he has mostly feuded with Braun Strowman. As entertaining as Owens is, he has not been used to the best of his abilities since making the move to RAW, but with this new angle, WWE have the opportunity to do something big with him.

'' I Quit ''

With Brock Lesnar now finished with WWE, at least for the time being, Paul Heyman is in need of something to do.

WWE really shouldn't lose Heyman while Lesnar takes his UFC break, and I think the best thing they can do for him is giving him a new client, and someone has just come available.

I think Kevin should take a few weeks off TV, and then could make his return to TV by perhaps interfering in a Universal Championship match, attacking the Champion to let his intentions be known.

This way, KO can make an immediate impact upon his return. The following week, Paul Heyman could make his to TV by introducing Kevin Owens as the new Paul Heyman Guy.

From here, I think they should book Kevin in a shoot-type role, having all of his promos being shoots and/or worked shoots, seeing him share his grievances over how he has been portrayed since making the move to RAW, and perhaps have a feud with the WWE COO himself, Triple H, with a match to conclude the feud at WrestleMania 35.

And let's be honest, the banter between Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman would be priceless!