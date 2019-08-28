Opinion: Which match on AEW All Out will have 'blood and guts'

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 84 // 28 Aug 2019, 23:49 IST

Cody is going to smash the blood and guts right out of that throne

AEW All Out is nearly here. Taking place this weekend in Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, IL and is set to be the biggest event yet in All Elite Wrestling's young history. With the coming of the event, and the unfortunate absence of Jon Moxley, AEW has a lot of expectations to live up to. Given that this is possibly the last large-scale event until their debut on TNT, they will have to send a message that they are here to stay and compete at a higher level.

AEW and 'blood and guts'

Vince McMahon recently mentioned that unlike their competition, WWE had moved away from 'blood and guts', referring to All Elite Wrestling.

AEW has, truthfully, always has had at least one match featuring 'blood and guts' on their pay-per-views, with the exception of Fight for the Fallen. At AEW Double or Nothing, Dustin Rhodes bled freely during his match with his brother Cody. At AEW Fyter Fest, Cody was busted open by Shawn Spears, when a chair shot accidentally cut open the back of his head, requiring 12 staples.

Not only that, the 'unsanctioned' main event of the night featured Jon Moxley facing Joey Janela. The two of them put on an incredible show and used everything from barbed wire to thumbtacks.

So the question arises here, heading into AEW All Out, which match of the card is likely to carry on this particular trend?

Darby Allin vs Joey Janela vs Jimmy Havoc

Tom Colohue was in discussion with Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions, where he stated an opinion that I share with him -- the triple threat match between Darby Allin, Joey Janela, and Jimmy Havoc has the chance to be the match in question.

All three men are known for going all out. Given their style of wrestling, this match might be one of the most brutal of the night. Much like that pun I just made.

If this happens, it could easily serve to develop the characters of all three wrestlers. Each of these performers have been shown to be more brutal than just about anyone else on the card. Given that Triple Threat matches are accompanied by no count-outs and no disqualification rules, it will be interesting to see if that plays a part in the show.

What do you think? Are we going see some carnage in this triple threat match? Head on to the comments and let us know.

