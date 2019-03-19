×
Opinion: Who should face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania

Mason Mattu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
19 Mar 2019, 06:27 IST

WWE's Kurt Angle
WWE's Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle. An Olympic gold medalist who won a medal with a broken neck. Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer. Kurt Angle. The one who entertains fans every single time he wrestles.

Unfortunately, Angle will wrestle in a retirement match at Wrestlemania 35.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, David Meltzer recently said that WWE is considering to have The Undertaker vs Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania.

However, in my opinion, only one man deserves to face Angle at WrestleMania.

This man made his debuts having constant fights with Angle with his "thug" persona. This superstar is a 17-time world champion, and his name is John Cena.

His time is now.

In my opinion, Cena should face Angle at WrestleMania 35 from The Met Life Stadium in New York.

As I mentioned before, Angle and Cena are very familiar with each other inside and outside the squared circle. They had many feuds and matches at the beginning of Cena's career.

Giving Angle a match against John Cena at WrestleMania will give him a real farewell at Wrestlemania. It does not really matter if the Olympic Gold Medallist wins or loses, because, in the end, both Superstars are going to put on an entertaining match that will bring the fans to their feet at WrestleMania.

Also, putting Angle in a match at Wrestlemania could give Cena the boost he needs.

Cena has been absent from WWE for the last couple of months and we have rarely seen him in matches for the last year and a half. The future Hall of Famer has had no major storylines or anything.

Giving Cena the match at WrestleMania might set him up for a final single run in the WWE. Who knows what Cena can do?

Kurt Angle announced his retirement match, and I believe he already had a good idea on who he wanted to face.

Booking Angle and Cena would not be only best for the fans, but it would be best for business.

WWE could bring much attention to WrestleMania advertizing this epic showdown, and maybe making Cena heel for it to give Angle a proper goodbye.

Sportskeeda readers, this is only my opinion. The thousands of you out there must have your own opinion on who will face Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 35 from New York.

Share your opinions below. Who do you think will be Kurt Angle's opponent at Wrestlemania? Will it be John Cena?

Please note that the opinions listed in this article are mine and in no way reflect those who are apart of Sportskeeda.



Mason Mattu
CONTRIBUTOR
Mason Mattu is an enthusiastic, young author who loves to write! He is involved in his community in many ways and he has written a book entitled "Alive". It will be out in the Fall of 2018! His main interests are in WWE, politics, and reading. He is an actor and has appeared in Wonder and Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library. He is also in musical theatre and a dream of his is to sing a song on America's Got Talent and maybe win! He loves to inform the world about current events, sports, and much more. He watches WWE RAW and SMACKDOWN LIVE every Monday and Tuesday. He has been a fan now for 3 years! You might call him a mega fan! He wants his voice to be heard all around the world! He also wants his name to be known all around the world. Mason is so excited to be on Sportskeeda!
