Opinion: Who should face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania

WWE's Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle. An Olympic gold medalist who won a medal with a broken neck. Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer. Kurt Angle. The one who entertains fans every single time he wrestles.

Unfortunately, Angle will wrestle in a retirement match at Wrestlemania 35.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, David Meltzer recently said that WWE is considering to have The Undertaker vs Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania.

However, in my opinion, only one man deserves to face Angle at WrestleMania.

This man made his debuts having constant fights with Angle with his "thug" persona. This superstar is a 17-time world champion, and his name is John Cena.

His time is now.

In my opinion, Cena should face Angle at WrestleMania 35 from The Met Life Stadium in New York.

As I mentioned before, Angle and Cena are very familiar with each other inside and outside the squared circle. They had many feuds and matches at the beginning of Cena's career.

Giving Angle a match against John Cena at WrestleMania will give him a real farewell at Wrestlemania. It does not really matter if the Olympic Gold Medallist wins or loses, because, in the end, both Superstars are going to put on an entertaining match that will bring the fans to their feet at WrestleMania.

Also, putting Angle in a match at Wrestlemania could give Cena the boost he needs.

Cena has been absent from WWE for the last couple of months and we have rarely seen him in matches for the last year and a half. The future Hall of Famer has had no major storylines or anything.

Giving Cena the match at WrestleMania might set him up for a final single run in the WWE. Who knows what Cena can do?

Kurt Angle announced his retirement match, and I believe he already had a good idea on who he wanted to face.

Booking Angle and Cena would not be only best for the fans, but it would be best for business.

WWE could bring much attention to WrestleMania advertizing this epic showdown, and maybe making Cena heel for it to give Angle a proper goodbye.

Sportskeeda readers, this is only my opinion. The thousands of you out there must have your own opinion on who will face Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 35 from New York.

Share your opinions below. Who do you think will be Kurt Angle's opponent at Wrestlemania? Will it be John Cena?

