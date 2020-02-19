A triple threat for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 is best for business (Opinion)

Charlotte Flair attacks Rhea Ripley at Takeover: Portland

Following the women's title match at NXT Takeover: Portland, The Queen Charlotte Flair made it official that she will be challenging Rhea Ripley for that same title at WrestleMania 36. The 10-time champion made her presence felt by dropping Ripley with her patentented Natural Selection followed by ramming the night's unsuccessful challenger, Bianca Belair, into the steel steps.

The two talented NXT Superstars certainly have unfinished business with each other, but right now they have a common enemy in Flair. This scenario provides a way to add Belair to the WrestleMania match as the two can work together to isolate the winner of the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match.

How can the match be made?

The match between Charlotte and Rhea is already set to happen, but as we all know, nothing in WWE is set in stone. Adding Belair to the match could be as simple as ambushing Flair in order to get revenge for needlessly being attacked in Portland. Being a woman of great pride, Charlotte Flair would likely demand to get her hands on Belair. The hitch in that plan? The E.S.T. won't accept a match with her unless the title is on the line. Ripley, the current champion, fears nobody, so she would surely welcome the addition of her most recent foe.

Who should come out victorious?

Though Flair has been a main roster stalwart for 5 years and Ripley is one of the hottest attractions on the scene, proving her worth by taking her NXT Women's Title from the nearly unbeatable Shayna Baszler, it may be time for Belair to be declared the next NXT Women's Champion. A win for Charlotte could end up feeling like a step back for her instead of an elevation of the title. A win for Rhea would allow her to build on her title reign, but at the same time, she's so good that a move to RAW or SmackDown would not feel out of place for her, and she could be a very meaningful addition to either of the struggling rosters.

That leaves Bianca. After her fantastic performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match, she proved that she can hang with the best women that WWE has to offer. The E.S.T of N.X.T has been making more of an impact on the women's division with each and every appearance and the crowd has taken notice. She may not be underdog in the match, but the fans have taken to her and she has made it very clear that she's ready to carry NXT's women's division on her back right now and usher in a new era.

How will adding Belair benefit the match?

Though Ripley and Flair are very popular and considered to be bigger stars than Bianca, they have held multiple titles while Belair has yet to become a champion during her time in NXT.

This could turn out being similar to the underdog tale of Daniel Bryan being added to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Batista and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania XXX. Belair would enter the match as the obvious underdog, but if she is able to win the title on the Grandest Stage of Them All, it will be a more meaningful victory that it would for either of her two opponents. She has been been striving to capture the title for four years. You want a WrestleMania moment? Bianca Belair pinning Charlotte Flair would be one heck of a WrestleMania moment.

Should this match become a triple threat at mania? let us know your opinion in the comments below.