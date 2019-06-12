Opinion: Why Becky Lynch calling out Edge on Twitter is a mistake

Matthew Wilkinson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 492 // 12 Jun 2019, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Has The Man started with the wrong legend?

Disclaimer: These are the views of the writer alone and do not reflect Sportskeeda's stance.

'The Man,' Becky Lynch may very one of the top WWE Superstars in the company right now, but that doesn't mean she is exempt from criticism and nor does it mean that she should be protected when mistakes are made.

Lynch has been channeling her inner Stone Cold Steve Austin in recent months, which has allowed her to become the hottest name in professional wrestling which culminated with her main eventing WrestleMania 35.

One of the biggest reasons that Lynch was able to take the world by storm was her use of social media, taking her storyline with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to a totally new level with the use of Twitter.

Every day there would be something new on the social media platform, with Becky Lynch poking fun at both of her opponents with fun jabs that sometimes crossed the line, but always got the wrestling world talking.

One of the reasons that it worked so well is that not many wrestling feuds have used social media as well as this one, with Becky Lynch making the most of the technology, allowing the fans to feel incredibly involved in what appeared to be a personal issue.

On top of that, neither Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey was able to match Lynch on Twitter. Their comebacks always fell flat and that only helped enhance Lynch as a character, making her even more appealing to the fans.

However, her current online Twitter feud with WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge lacks all of the benefits that her previous one did. The Man has taken it upon herself to call out Edge, mocking him and his wife, Beth Phoenix, seemingly in an attempt to get a match with Beth.

Sadly, the issue is that it isn't taking off in the same way her previous social media attacks have done, with fans not fully buying into Lynch, instead deciding to take Edge's side on things.

Advertisement

This hasn't been helped by the fact that Edge's comebacks have been legitimate and entertaining, with Lynch instead taking shots at him being a father. With Becky losing one of her two belts at the first time of asking and no longer being in the main spotlight, it seems that things are starting to slow down already for The Man.

But starting an online feud with a beloved Hall Of Famer who was forced to retire due to injury is not the way to relight things and is actually having the opposite effect. With Beth Phoenix already having her final in-ring run alongside Natalya, it is time for The Man to move on and refocus on the current product.