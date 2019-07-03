Opinion: Why bringing Street Profits to the main roster is a mistake

Matthew Wilkinson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 03 Jul 2019, 09:44 IST

Will The Street Profits be joining Raw full-time?

On WWE Raw this week the WWE Universe was left surprised as the company decided to move The Street Profits onto the main roster as they appeared on the flagship show.

The current NXT Tag Team Champions were shown backstage briefly during the opening match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, which caught the attention of many eagle-eyed fans.

But that wasn't the only moment they had to shine as Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford popped up again in a backstage segment with new RAW executive director, Paul Heyman, who didn't receive the duo positively.

However, contrary to what was shown on screen, Heyman is reportedly a big fan of the tag team, who are known for having bags of energy and have grown to be one of NXT's brightest teams.

Even though they weren't officially announced as main roster talents, it is pretty clear that WWE is at the very least considering calling them up, with WWE.com posting an article teasing the idea.

Whilst the duo are incredibly talented performers and have more charisma than most tag teams on the main roster, moving them to the main roster right now would really be a mistake.

The team have only just captured gold in NXT and officially established themselves as a top team in WWE's third brand and need to be given the time to develop and prove themselves as champions.

Getting fan support whilst chasing for a title is one thing, but maintaining it when you are on top is another, and that is what Street Profits need to show. Dawkins and Ford have yet to even have a real feud to sink their teeth into since claiming the gold, and that should be the focus right now.

Pulling up champions makes wrestlers look like legitimate stars from the start, but at the same time when they leave and vacate the titles without a proper storyline, it does devalue the NXT titles, hurting the brand.

This is exactly what happened to The Viking Raiders who were forced to vacate their NXT Tag Team Championships and they have gone on to do very little on the main roster.

Instead of allowing them to continue dominating in NXT and building their name to a bigger audience, WWE stopped them from doing that without actually having a plan in place for them, which is exactly how this situation feels.

Of course, Street Profits certainly have what it takes to thrive on Raw or SmackDown Live, but hopefully WWE gives them time to grow before throwing them in the deep end.