Opinion: Why Brock Lesnar vs Shane McMahon at Survivor Series is best for business

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.37K // 19 Sep 2018, 13:07 IST

Lesnar vs Shane

Shane McMahon, the commissioner of SmackDown Live, has been absent from the blue brand’s shows as of late. The new General Manager, Paige, is handling the authority role in his absence. Fans have begun to wonder what Shane’s status is with the company but Dave Meltzer cleared the air stating that McMahon is still an active performer in WWE’s ranks. For now, the company is keeping him off TV as there is no concrete reason for him to step into the mix.

After Shane’s unexpected return in 2016, he has been a regular feature on WWE programming. In supplement to being an authority character on TV as SmackDown’s Commissioner, Shane O’ Mac has put on splendid works in the ring whenever he steps inside the squared circle. In all frankness, McMahon has exceeded prospects with his in-ring fire-works more than his promo work.

With that being said, ‘The Money’ is set to return in the foreseeable future and most likely a feud with the longest reigning Universal Champion is on the cards for the Prodigal Son.

Way back in 2016, Brock Lesnar decimated Randy Orton leaving the Viper in a pool of blood. After Lesnar was announced the winner via TKO, the commissioner of SmackDown Live rushed to the ring to stop the nefarious acts of the Beast and tried to put an end to the scene. Shane maybe felt that his Authority position might protect him from Brock but he was mistaken as the Beast Incarnate scooped and assaulted him with a brutal F5.

.@BrockLesnar IS a main event attraction but last night he crossed a line... — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 22, 2016

Though there was no pay-off to the storyline back then since Brock moved on to feud with Goldberg and seized the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. This kick-started a dreadful title reign on the red brand where every superstar succumbed to the Beast. Roman Reigns ultimately won the championship at SummerSlam 2018 in what was speculated as the former champion’s last match in WWE. But Lesnar’s surprise return at Hell in A Cell and a Universal Championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel put an end to all the speculations. It is unlikely that Lesnar will reclaim the Universal Championship thanks to his limited appearances.

So the grill is what’s next for Lesnar in WWE? With many reports indicating his permanent move to the UFC, WWE might ask him to work one more match at Survivor Series to culminate a tussle which started two years ago. McMahon could be fed to the Beast on his way to the octagon as no other superstar on the current roster deserves such loss of momentum. To be frank, this catastrophe won't impact McMahon’s character much, as it has existed on the base of taking the pins after performing some crazy moves. To sum things up, this match must happen before the Conqueror bids a farewell to Vince's company.

What do you think? Should Shane McMahon collide with Lesnar at Survivor Series? Share your views in the comments section below.