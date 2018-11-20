Opinion: Why Dean Ambrose should defeat Seth Rollins at Starrcade

Rajarshi Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 102 // 20 Nov 2018, 06:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambrose could be the new Intercontinental Champion

Dean Ambrose is the most talked about superstar in the WWE today alongside Becky Lynch. The Lunatic has caught everybody's attention, ever since he attacked and turned his back against Seth Rollins. Rollins and Ambrose are having an outstanding rivalry, and they are scheduled to face one another at the Starrcade PPV for the Intercontinental Championship.

There is a high possibility that Ambrose could beat Rollins and become the new Intercontinental Champion. Ambrose has won the Intercontinental title before also, and, he proved himself to be a great champion. During his tenure as the Intercontinental Champion, the fans showed a lot of interest in the Championship.

Currently, Ambrose is giving Rollins a taste of his own medicine, as Rollins too turned his back against the Shield previously. This match at Starrcade would be a significant match in Ambrose's career. He has been out of WWE for a long time, and upon his return, he has not won any Championship in single's match.

If Ambrose wins the title, WWE could keep up their rivalry going as Seth Rollins could challenge him for a rematch. This could set the platform for a blockbuster main-event worthy match between these two former members of the Shield at the TLC PPV. They would both tear apart one another and it would be a delight for the WWE Universe.

Also, if Ambrose wins the Intercontinental Championship, it would be the beginning of several new rivalries and feuds in WWE. Currently, his career has been under a rough patch. The only way to make him climb the ladder and get back his lost limelight is by crowning him as the next Intercontinental Champion. It would be a bold and smart move on the part of the WWE management.

Ambrose has the potential to deliver outstanding matches as a Champion. During his previous two reigns as the Intercontinental Champion, he proved himself to be one of the best champions in recent times. His overall track record proves that he is a street-smart wrestler and knows to do things which are 'best for business'.

Thus, WWE should make sure that Ambrose beats Rollins and becomes the next Intercontinental Champion. It would be a masterstroke on the part of WWE and the fans, as well as Dean Ambrose and WWE would be in a win-win situation.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com