Why Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins rivalry should end at WrestleMania 35

Will Rollins vs Ambrose happen at WrestleMania 35?

Dean Ambrose vs Seth Rollins is currently one of the hottest feuds in WWE. Their rivalry started when much-anticipated heel turn of Dean Ambrose happened on the same night, when their third Shield-brother, Roman Reigns, revealed that he is suffering from leukemia.

Recently, Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins in a one on one match, to become new WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE TLC 2018, and a new chapter in their rivalry was written.

Both of them are currently top guys on the red brand, as Seth Rollins is the top babyface of the red brand, and Dean Ambrose is a badass heel, who doesn't care about others.

Being the top feud on Raw, it would be a clever decision on part of WWE Creative, to get the most money out of the rivalry as in the past the WWE Universe was emotionally attached to their feud.

If WWE could somehow bring back the same feelings in their rivalry, this time again, it would surely benefit WWE by giving them more viewership in 2019.

For garnering most out of their animosity, WWE needs to give more build-up time, for making it a WrestleMania main event worthy feud. They can do it by having some injury angle on Seth Rollins, till the month of WrestleMania 35, where he will return to take revenge on Dean Ambrose.

WWE could also simply let Dean Ambrose win the 2019 Royal Rumble match, and then in February have Seth Rollins win Universal Championship in the 2019 Elimination Chamber match, to set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 35.

Deploying this path will benefit WWE in two ways, first giving a Universal Championship match, that WWE Universe really wants to see, plus it will also pave a way for rumored Brock vs Rock match at WrestleMania 35, without involving a title in their match.

As the 2019 Road to WrestleMania is about to start, it will be interesting to see, what the company will do with their top feud on Monday Night Raw to enhance its intensity, and make it a must watch feud for WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on Ambrose vs Rollins feud? Let us know in the comments.

