Opinion: Why Drew McIntyre deserves to be a future Universal Champion

Rajarshi Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2 // 15 Nov 2018, 06:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McIntyre confronting Braun Strowman

Drew McIntyre is perhaps the most dominant superstar in the entire WWE today. He is a former NXT, Intercontinental, and also the RAW Tag Team Champion. He has won several other world championships across the world, in various pro-wrestling industries.

McIntyre is currently competing on RAW, and there are several reasons why, WWE should crown him a future WWE Universal Champion.

Firstly, he enjoys an outstanding popularity among the audiences. His heel character is loved by people from age eight to eighty. He has the potential to become the best heel World Champion ever in the WWE. He loves to get under the skin of people, and this serves as a big factor.

Secondly, his wrestling skills have increased drastically over the last couple of years. When he left previously, the WWE management had no idea how to book his character. But, this is a new McIntyre, whom everyone would pay their money to see. His talent has helped him a lot to win championships in recent times, and, thus the Universal Championship should be next on the line.

Also, McIntyre is someone who can deliver top notch matches. That is exactly what WWE management and fans across the globe would love to see their World Champion does on a regular basis. He can squash any opponent at his will. His ability to perform in-ring technicalities, surpasses any other superstar of this calibre. This makes him a unique choice for the Universal Championship.

Fifth, both Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar have been given enough chances by WWE management for the Universal Championship. It's high time, they should bring someone new into the picture.

McIntyre is the ideal choice. He has the ability to become a larger than life personality and it would be 'best for business'. WWE would not love to bury someone as talented as McIntyre, by delaying his championship reign.

If Drew McIntyre becomes the new Universal Champion, there would be new rivalries and feuds awaiting the entire WWE family. McIntyre can feud with the likes of Strowman, Lashley, Balor, Rollins, Mahal and so many others.

It would be the best thing to have ever happened to WWE in recent times. Therefore, the creative team of WWE along with the WWE management, should chalk out the road-map to crown McIntyre as the next Universal Champion.

Do you think McIntyre can be the next WWE Universal Champion?