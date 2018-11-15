×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Opinion: Why Drew McIntyre deserves to be a future Universal Champion

Rajarshi Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
2   //    15 Nov 2018, 06:06 IST

McIntyre confronting Braun Strowman
McIntyre confronting Braun Strowman

Drew McIntyre is perhaps the most dominant superstar in the entire WWE today. He is a former NXT, Intercontinental, and also the RAW Tag Team Champion. He has won several other world championships across the world, in various pro-wrestling industries.

McIntyre is currently competing on RAW, and there are several reasons why, WWE should crown him a future WWE Universal Champion.

Firstly, he enjoys an outstanding popularity among the audiences. His heel character is loved by people from age eight to eighty. He has the potential to become the best heel World Champion ever in the WWE. He loves to get under the skin of people, and this serves as a big factor.


Secondly, his wrestling skills have increased drastically over the last couple of years. When he left previously, the WWE management had no idea how to book his character. But, this is a new McIntyre, whom everyone would pay their money to see. His talent has helped him a lot to win championships in recent times, and, thus the Universal Championship should be next on the line.

Also, McIntyre is someone who can deliver top notch matches. That is exactly what WWE management and fans across the globe would love to see their World Champion does on a regular basis. He can squash any opponent at his will. His ability to perform in-ring technicalities, surpasses any other superstar of this calibre. This makes him a unique choice for the Universal Championship.

Fifth, both Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar have been given enough chances by WWE management for the Universal Championship. It's high time, they should bring someone new into the picture.

McIntyre is the ideal choice. He has the ability to become a larger than life personality and it would be 'best for business'. WWE would not love to bury someone as talented as McIntyre, by delaying his championship reign.

If Drew McIntyre becomes the new Universal Champion, there would be new rivalries and feuds awaiting the entire WWE family. McIntyre can feud with the likes of Strowman, Lashley, Balor, Rollins, Mahal and so many others.

It would be the best thing to have ever happened to WWE in recent times. Therefore, the creative team of WWE along with the WWE management, should chalk out the road-map to crown McIntyre as the next Universal Champion.

Do you think McIntyre can be the next WWE Universal Champion?

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre
Rajarshi Banerjee
ANALYST
Sports Blogger/ Author/ Engineer
5 Reasons Why Drew McIntyre 'Squashed' Kurt Angle On WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Drew McIntyre should be the next Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Interesting update emerges on Drew...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Drew McIntyre possibly in line for a big push
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose...
RELATED STORY
3 steps to make Braun Strowman the Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
5 possible singles feuds for Drew McIntyre
RELATED STORY
3 Feuds Drew McIntyre Must Have Before Becoming the...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Drew McIntyre is a better top heel than Braun...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 7 current Wrestlers who deserve to become World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us