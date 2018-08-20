Opinion: Why having Seth Rollins win the Intercontinental Championship is a bad idea

Seth Rollins

The world of Sports Entertainment is abuzz with the conclusion of the Biggest Party of the Summer and it is safe to say that Summerslam was by no means a disappointment.

Although WWE did make some questionable decisions, the show was filled with great matches and memorable moments.

With AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe and The Miz vs Daniel Bryan giving it a tough competition, the IC Championship match was arguably the best in-ring match of the evening. And even though, the WWE Universe is rejoicing at Rollins' victory, I feel the decision was not the best one.

Dolph Ziggler, now the former IC Champion had done a good job with the belt and it feels his reign has been cut short yet again like many of his previous runs. For some reason, WWE doesn't have enough faith in him to give him a lengthy run with the Championship.

This hot-potato booking of a Championship diminishes it's credibility and reduces fan interest subsequently. (Case in point: US Championship)

Even though everyone was expecting Ambrose to turn on Rollins, the heel turn never came. This, of course, doesn't mean that it never will.

It is quite possible that the WWE is planning a feud between the Shield brothers over the Intercontinental Championship; but the question is, does the feud really need a mid-card title involved?

If and when The Lunatic Fringe actually turns on The Architect, it will have sufficient animosity and story involved that the IC Championship will become an afterthought.

It would have been a better idea for Ziggler to retain and go on and feud with someone like Finn Balor, who seems to be gaining momentum with the return of his Demon persona. If not that, even a feud with his partner Drew McIntyre over the IC Championship would have been a good idea as an IC Championship run would have helped Drew more than it will Seth Rollins.

