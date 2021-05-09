Opinion: Why Jinder Mahal should become WWE Champion

In the latest episode of WWE Main Event, Jinder Mahal, The Modern-Day Maharaja, returned to WWE after an eleven-month hiatus. Jinder Mahal was quick to make an impact as he scored a victory over veteran Jeff Hardy. The former WWE Champion also seemed to form a new faction with Indus Sher, Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar.

It is difficult to predict the future of Jinder Mahal and his new allies, but the prospects seem intriguing. Albeit unlikely, there is a possibility that the Maharaja could become WWE Champion. It's important to note that Mahal has won the WWE Championship before, at Backlash in May 2017, by pinning the legendary Randy Orton.

Jinder Mahal isn't a favorite amongst the WWE Universe; he has his fair share of critics and detractors.

However, there are several reasons to support the view that Mahal should reach the summit once again to win the coveted WWE Championship.

Jinder Mahal's first WWE Championship reign left something to be desired

The Maharaja's first WWE Championship reign lasted an impressive 170 days before he dropped it to the Phenomenal AJ Styles. Flanked by the Singh Brothers, Sunil and Samir Singh, Mahal became a fixture in the main-event scene on SmackDown.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton fell victim to the Khallas on several occasions. Although Mahal's championship reign wasn't the massive success WWE hoped it would be, it wasn't underwhelming either. However, it could have been improved.

A second WWE Championship reign could right the wrongs of the past. His previous reign was marred by controversial booking decisions, part-timers and low fan interest.

Judging by the way he was booked, Mahal appeared to be an outcast in the main-event scene, playing second-fiddle to John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. That was four years ago, and Mahal has come a long way since then.

Indus Sher in particular provides an insurance policy that is more effective than the Singh Brothers. The trio can comfortably run roughshod over the entire RAW roster.

Barring questionable booking decisions, Mahal's faction could become another version of the Hurt Business, a group that changed the entire landscape of the WWE and dominated it for several months.

From his passion to his skill-set, Jinder Mahal has improved considerably. He seems more motivated, has added a handful of painful maneuvers to his arsenal and improved his mic skills.

A myriad of intriguing story-lines

A fresh face at the top of the mountain always presents unique programs that can become something monumental. Drew McIntyre became WWE Champion last year, and he went onto have numerous memorable rivalries.

His program with Randy Orton was well-received by fans and brought the best out of all parties. A more recent example is that of Bobby Lashley. Lashley won the WWE Championship in March, and his title win has proven to be a blessing.

Similarly, Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship reign could open up many intriguing storylines that could boost fan interest. Drew McIntyre comes to mind as a potential opponent. One could argue that the WWE Championship is unnecessary for such a feud, but it serves to elevate the program and enhance interest.

Jinder Mahal could be the challenger or the champion in this case, but the babyface, McIntyre in this scenario, is always better at chasing gold rather than holding it. McIntyre and Mahal go way back to their days as members of 3MB. WWE simultaneously released both stars in June 2014, but both were undeterred. They bent over backwards, working day and night to make their way back into the top professional wrestling promotion as better, reinvigorated wrestlers.

Mahal versus McIntyre could headline any pay-per-view and has the potential to be the feud of the year. Guys like Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, The Fiend and even Jeff Hardy could also present interesting challenges to Jinder Mahal.

The Red Brand is a larger platform than the Blue Brand; it would be refreshing and beguiling to see Jinder Mahal fit into the main-event scene on WWE's flagship show.

Even though he isn't as popular as the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal is a great addition to the main-event scene. It isn't an easy task to "hinder Jinder." A WWE Championship run could turn out to be a blessing for both Mahal and the company as a whole.