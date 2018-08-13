Opinion: Why John Cena should win his 17th WWE Title

Mason Mattu

The Champ needs his hand on gold and here's why

For many years now, John Cena has been a hero to all. A 16-time WWE Champion. He holds the record for most wishes granted for Make A Wish. He has been in the WWE for longer than a decade. A humanitarian. His name? John 'The Champ' Cena.

He is a future WWE Hall Of Famer. However, he still has some power left in the boot. His time is not now.

We have been waiting tirelessly for John to return. After his heartbreaking break-up with Nikki Bella, he hasn't been back in WWE.

It's time to get over it, John. The time is now.

To come to our main point of discussion, John Cena desperately needs to win his 17th World Title with WWE.

He has been nothing but a hard worker for the last decade or so. It's time for John to do this. The WWE Creative Team need to take this seriously for the Superstar who remained the face of the company for ten yeas.

Cena has been quiet for the last couple of months, so I could not find any comment on this situation.

WWE will try to honour their legends, but let's be honest. If the creatives don't send off their legends in a respectful manner, who will handover the legacy? The poster of the company who carried the world's biggest wrestling promotion all by himself in the early 2000s deserves a better end.

John needs to win his 17th title. It remains to see how is Cena going to retire with this chip on his shoulder? After all, he doesn't have a lot of time left before his career ends.

