Opinion: Why Mustafa Ali can be a future WWE Champion

Mustafa Ali shocked the entire WWE Universe when he pinned the current WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a tag team match. This has spurred several questions in the mind of the WWE Universe, the most intriguing of which is, can Mustafa Ali be a future WWE Champion? Let us try to find an answer to this question.

Ali is undoubtedly one of the most talented superstars to have ever emerged from the WWE cruiserweight division. He teamed up with AJ Styles on SmackDown, to take on the team of Daniel Bryan and Andrade 'Cien' Almas. Throughout the match, Ali showed outstanding resilience and top-notch in-ring skills. He can fly high, pull off unbelievable moves, and, basically do anything mortal inside the ring to incapacitate his opponents. Therefore, Mustafa Ali deserves a chance at the WWE Championship in the future.

Ali has already competed at WrestleMania and has proved to the world that he is a class Superstar. He resembles a lot like Rey Mysterio. Both of them are somewhat of an underdog but know how to ascend to the top. Ali can have a tremendous run as the WWE Champion. No superstar till date from the 205 Live roster has won a World Championship title in WWE. Mustafa Ali can create history by becoming the first wrestler to unlock that achievement.

Also, Mustafa Ali has a tremendous fan following, and, if he becomes the WWE Champion, it would be best for business from WWE's point of view. He will be able to generate high viewership and ratings for WWE. Also, apart from his wrestling abilities, he has the capability to deliver fantastic promos and story-lines.

Mustafa Ali would definitely be a good investment for the WWE in the long run. He would be a great WWE Champion, and, the creative team of WWE, along with its management should utilize someone of his worth in the best possible manner. Him winning the WWE title, would be a win-win situation for both WWE & Ali and for the fans as well.

