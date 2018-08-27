Opinion: Why Roman Reigns should be face of WWE

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 27 Aug 2018

Does Reigns have what it takes to be WWE's top superstar?

Roman Reigns successfully defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam one week ago to capture his first Universal Championship. After multiple failed attempts in the past, Reigns finally made his dreams come true when he won Raw's top prize.

Not only did he win the title but he also pinned the former champion, Brock Lesnar, who lost his first singles match this year. Reigns also became the first Grand Slam champion in WWE to win the Universal Championship.

Reigns accomplished so much in one night and he still has many more accomplishments to achieve. Even though Reigns is not yet positively received by fans like the company wants him to be, his time will come in the near future.

Reigns occasionally gets booed when he shows up in the arena, but he still has a very strong fan base in regions outside North America. Reigns is loved by fans in the east and south and has received enormous pops when WWE held live events in places like India, South Africa, the middle east etc.

Every superstar has had their fair share of disappointment in their careers. Roman Reigns' cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his WWE debut as Rocky Maivia, a clean-cut babyface. He was already billed as a future world champion in his early run with the company.

Rocky was heavily booed by fans and later joined Vince McMahon's villainous stable The Corporation. Because of his extraordinary mic skills, character and mannerisms, The Rock rose to the top and became the face of WWE.

For one person to be loved so much around the world, it only gives him the right to be the face of a global brand like WWE. Roman Reigns should also remain a babyface and keep defeating villains like Braun Strowman.

This will make him look good and strong at the same time. Reigns can become the next The Rock and bring more money into the company. Vince McMahon knows talents when he sees one. He knows more about the wrestling business than anyone else so when he puts his mind on something it is guaranteed to work out.

This just shows that anything can happen in WWE and maybe in time fans will learn to accept Roman Reigns as the biggest face in the company and as the new face of WWE.

Roman Reigns should be the next face of WWE because he not only has wrestling in his blood, but he also has a very strong fanbase internationally. Reigns is popular with children around the world and he is portrayed as a hero to them. It is hard to find a child that doesn't like him.

Reigns overtook John Cena as the top merchandise seller in WWE. Many children chose him as their favourite WWE superstar and he has a very good connection with women. His fanbase is so strong in India that he is seen as a hero and he also has a hotel named after him.

What more do I have to add? Reigns still has to work on his mic skills and improve his move-set but his character is still loved by many around the world. Many people watch Raw especially for him and they rejoice when they hear his music.