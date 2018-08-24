Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Roman Reigns overtakes John Cena as the top merchandise seller in WWE 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.49K   //    24 Aug 2018, 02:17 IST

Roman Reigns is now the top dog in WWE
Roman Reigns is now the top dog in WWE

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has finally been able to overtake John Cena as the top merchandise seller in WWE after years of trying.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

The current Universal champion has been the top guy in WWE for a long time but he hasn't been able to connect with the WWE Universe in the way that WWE had hoped.

The former World Champion is regularly booed out of WWE live events, which has led many officials to believe that he isn't well liked, but obviously, merchandise sales don't lie.

Reigns has been someone that Vince McMahon has wanted at the top of the company ever since The Shield split back in 2014 and it appears that The WWE Chairman has finally got his wish.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns became Universal Champion back at SummerSlam when he finally managed to defeat Brock Lesnar and neutralize Braun Strowman at ringside to ensure that he wasn't able to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

On the most recent episode of The Wrestling Observer, it was confirmed that Reigns is now the top merchandise seller in WWE now that he has finally managed to overtake Cena. Despite Cena not being seen on WWE TV since April, he has still been one of the biggest merchandise sellers, but now Reigns has finally taken his place as top dog.

What's next?

Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose reunited Monday Night Raw and there are reportedly now plans for The Shield to be part of a number of matches in the coming months which will protect Reigns' Universal Championship reign.

Do you think Roman Reigns has finally been accepted by the WWE Universe? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
