Opinion: Why Shinsuke Nakamura should have won the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank

Nakamura lost his latest title opportunity. Here's why he shouldn't have.

shirazagent007
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 22 Jun 2018, 20:11 IST
This past Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a grueling last man standing match to retain his title and wind up his feud with Nakamura. However, I am of the view that Shinsuke Nakamura should have won his first title on the main roster but it wasn't meant to be.

First and foremost, Nakamura is a once in a lifetime talent. He has a unique character with a great skill-set and his charisma is second to none. He has all aptitude to carry the Smackdown Live brand on his shoulder. He has shown that he can connect with the WWE Universe as a babyface and a heel. With such incredible skills and attributes, he deserved the title.

Secondly, with all due respect to AJ Styles, his reign as WWE champ seems to be dragging on now. His reign has become stale and he is running out of credible 'heel' challengers. Smackdown Live only has Samoa Joe and the Miz for AJ, Rusev is more of a face than a heel so I'd consider him a babyface. Whereas, Nakamura would have had a stacked babyface roster to defend the title against. Just imagine Nakamura vs Daniel Bryan, Nakamura vs Cena, Nakamura vs Orton and Nakamura vs Jeff Hardy. His title reign would've been more intriguing than AJ's due to the presence of credible babyfaces on the roster.

Thirdly, his loss at MITB renders his heel turn useless. Nakamura tapped into his dark side to get the upper hand on AJ and win the title that he deserves. His heel persona has been amazing, his dirty tactics have forced AJ to become even more 'emotional' and his turn got and still has the world talking. It's been a long time since we've seen such a peculiar heel reach the pinnacle of sports entertainment, Nakamura was worthy of that spot.

Image result for shinsuke nakamura with renee young
Sorry, no speak English.

Lastly, Nakamura winning could have led to him becoming the first-ever Japanese born WWE champion in history. Although Antonio Anoike won the belt before, it wasn't officially recognized by the WWE for some reason.

Well, Nakamura has moved on to a feud with Jeff Hardy. Even though, the feud seems to be an intriguing one it would have been much better to see Nakamura as the WWE champion.

WWE SmackDown AJ Styles Shinsuke Nakamura
