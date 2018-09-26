Opinion: Why Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rey Mysterio for the US Championship is best for business at WWE Crown Jewel

Rey Mysterio has reportedly signed a new contract with WWE and the Creative team could plan his return in the finest imaginable way at WWE Crown Jewel.

Rey is one of the playable superstars on WWE2K19 which is set to release on 9th of October, so it’s expected that masked legend would be back working on WWE TV after WWE Super Show Down.

With Mysterio set to make his comeback, the prime question is who will be his first opponent? Rey would most likely return to Tuesday nights on SmackDown Live! as the blue brand lacks the star power which RAW possesses.

Randy Orton, who turned heel before SummerSlam and put an end (at least for now) to Jeff Hardy's career. It looks like WWE is bringing back his "Legend Killer" character back. To pit Rey against the Viper on his return would be a crime as none of the two deserve to lose.

Looking at the other heels on the blue brand, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Samoa Joe are in no need of being buried as they have proved themselves as main-event talent. The only other credible villain is the President of Nak-America, the United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who recently found himself short of opponents.

Lack of talented baby-faces on the blue brand might force the WWE writers to let the Master of 619 build a dream feud against the King of Strong Style. Nakamura and Mysterio could have an epic heel-face rivalry and maybe (if given enough time) even a 5-star match! The heel side of Nakamura urges the crowd to boo him while the former 2-time World Heavyweight Champion received one of the loudest pops when he returned at this year's Royal Rumble.

Vince McMahon is trying to bring back a plethora of legends for the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it would be shameful if Mysterio isn't a part of this event.

Nakamura vs Mysterio would grab many eyeballs towards this event and WWE can also shock the WWE Universe by letting Rey win his 2nd United States Championship. In my opinion, the Mexican superstar should compete and win the US title at WWE Crown Jewel, considering the underwhelming way WWE Creative have booked Nakamura as the champion.