Opinion: Why the feud between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler isn't working

Lynch has been the top female star in the company for over a year now

The feud between Lynch and Baszler has failed to live up to lofty fan expectations

The character arc of both Lynch and Baszler has changed numerous times over the course of this feud

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's)

One of the biggest stars in WWE, Becky Lynch has been the backbone of WWE's women's division for over a year now. The Man's rise to the top has been one of the biggest high-points of WWE programming in recent history.

Lynch has been in top form as the top female star in the company and her year-long reign as RAW Women's Champion will go down as one of the dominant title reigns in WWE history.

Now, I have to add a caveat by saying that I wasn't very high on a Becky Lynch-Shayna Baszler feud from the very beginning. The duo's first meeting in the main event of Survivor Series last November left a sour taste in my mouth and I didn't think a singles match between the two would be any different.

Despite being a great promo and having one of the best characters, Lynch is very limited when it comes to her in-ring style. This isn't to say that she isn't a good in-ring performer but she isn't someone like an Asuka, Charlotte Flair or Sasha Banks, who could all have great matches with almost anyone in the company. Some of Lynch's greatest matches have been against the women mentioned above.

Baszler, on the other hand, is someone who has a submission-based style, which as we have come to know, isn't everyone's cup of tea. There was always going to be apprehension when it came to how well their styles are going to mesh and if their previous encounter was any indication, this wasn't something I was excited about.

But, nonetheless, I gave this feud a chance as anyone can have a bad day at the office. We would have to wait until WrestleMania 36 to see if the duo learned any lesson from their previous encounter.

The build-up to the Lynch-Baszler feud has been good in parts, however, the biggest issue over the course of the feud has been the constant shift in Lynch's character. Following her win over Asuka, Lynch started getting cocky and arrogant. Her coming to the ring in ridiculous outfits and not taking Baszler's seriously was refreshing to see.

But, then out of nowhere, Lynch stopped goofing around and reverted back to her former self. While Baszler's dominant performance at Elimination Chamber can be cited as a reason for the change in The Man's demeanor, the sudden character change has been quite perplexing and out of the blue.

While a storyline with multiple layers is something we love, this feud most certainly didn't need that. Lynch's over-confidence leading to her downfall at WrestleMania 36 and then seeking redemption would've been a great storyline. But given what we've seen over the past few weeks, it seems like this isn't the story the company is telling with this feud.

Add to that, the reports of Vince McMahon getting cold feet with Shayna Baszler's push. There is a possibility of Lynch eking out a victory over The Queen of Spades, which in my opinion would be a wasted opportunity.

Having Baszler destroy the entire RAW Women's division in quick fashion at Elimination Chamber only to lose to Lynch would be a huge mistake. I hope that WWE does the right thing by having Baszler make quick work of Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Either way, this feud hasn't been as good as we imagined.