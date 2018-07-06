Opinion: Why turning Roman Reigns heel is best for business

Roman Reig

Roman Reigns is a known figure to all and his work in the WWE is loved by many. Despite being such a loved superstar, he is always booed in the arena and fans world around.

He debuted as a shield member and was a raging success. His attire, superman punch and spear along with the triple powerbomb was effective as well as a fan favorite.

While it all seems so good, over the years Vince McMahon thought of making Roman Reigns the face of the company, and it shocked a lot of people as John Cena earned that right by working for WWE day in and day out. He was the first person to arrive and the last person to leave and this hard work paid off for him as he was considered to be the face of the WWE.

When Roman Reigns made his way up the ladder, he received a lot of backlash from fans because neither was he a very skilled wrestler nor was he over with the fans like his shield brothers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

His work was improving over the years and his feuds were majorly carried over by his opponents. He can't talk well on the mic and this promo between him and John Cena is a representation of the same.

If Cena wouldn't have pulled it off well, this war of words and fight would have gone down as the worst feud in the modern times.

Roman Reigns isn't loved as a babyface, and ever since he defeated The Phenom at the shows of shows, his value as a face has gone down.

Despite his dedication and hard work, he is unable to make that connect with fans as a babyface. There could be multiple reasons, one his in-ring skills are not at par to get fans over, second his mic skills are not really that great that he can sell a feud or even cut a promo properly, and third, his superman image which needs to be curbed so that he can be a fan favorite.

So how can we do that?

The easiest way is to take him out of the universal title picture and make him work longer feuds that might not be for the title but instead designed in a way to put some other wrestlers over. This would make him get his nerve right and in-turn it would be good for his overall growth.

If mic skills are a problem then WWE can align him with Paul Heyman and by doing this his flaw of not being able to cut promos will be removed.

As stated earlier if he works with mid-card wrestlers, he could get more value because his work skills currently match that stature. He can work his way up the ladder and prove it to all that he deserves a place way up and this way he would earn everyone's respect.

If the WWE refrains from using these options, then it is a good idea to turn him heel as he is already getting a lot of heat and boos from the audience and this way WWE can really capitalize on it.

What other ways do you think Roman Reigns must use to be a fan favorite? Share it with us in the comments below.