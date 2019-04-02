×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Why Unifying The RAW and Smackdown Live Titles Makes Sense After WrestleMania

Jeramie Lee Bizzle
ANALYST
Feature
390   //    02 Apr 2019, 20:39 IST

Wow

With WrestleMania this Sunday, fans are getting ready, for the first time ever, to see the event headlined by a women's title match. The match has shifted within the last couple months with Charlotte Flair being added to the Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey bout, and now, Flair becoming an eight-time title holder by beating Asuka for the Smackdown women's championship making the match a dual title match.

This can mean one thing, the winner will not hold two titles but instead receive a dual brand championship in the upcoming weeks. This is a good move on WWE and makes sense and here is how.

Unifying the belts not only brings together two belts but both of the women's divisions as well. The division from both brands is small meaning we're seeing the same matches over and over, most commonly against the Riott Squad on RAW and Mandy and Sonya Deville on Smackdown.

Unifying the belts means we get a bit of versatility within the division and makes better storylines with heartfelt outcomes like Dana Brooke, who has been asking for a chance, to one day call herself a women's champion.

The brand split was originally designed to give wrestlers who never had received a shot that chance to be featured in matches and possibly earn set opportunities. But in the end, it was the same result with the same guys receiving those chances.

It makes even more sense to have one women's championship belt seeing the fact there is only one set of women's tag team belts that are defended between both brands. Having one belt and one tag team title gives these champions the ability to hop between brands meaning we can get new matchups in the upcoming weeks. IIconics vs. The Riott Squad, Lynch vs. a never settled face breaker match against Nia Jax, the list goes on.

But before we can think ahead, we have to first get through mania this Sunday to see who will become the new, dual brand, women's champion.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
Jeramie Lee Bizzle
ANALYST
Content creator covering professional wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.) and esports.
WWE Rumors: Reason why both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles could be on the line at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Charlotte Flair Defeated Asuka For The SmackDown Women's title
RELATED STORY
10 Unexpected things that could happen on Raw and SmackDown before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Making sense of Charlotte Flair defeating Asuka for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Charlotte Flair winning the SmackDown Women's Championship is best for business 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons behind the"Winner Take All" announcement for the main event
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 things we learned from Raw & SmackDown this week
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 Reasons why it's unfair to have Asuka lose her title before the PPV
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE has overbooked the Women's WrestleMania Main Event
RELATED STORY
3 ways WrestleMania 35 could conclude
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us