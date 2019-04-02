WWE News: Raw & SmackDown Women's Championships to be unified in "Winner Take All" WrestleMania Main Event

Wow

The Raw Women's Championship will no longer be the only title defended in the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania.

Per an announcement from Stephanie McMahon, both the Raw Women's Championship, held by Ronda Rousey, and the SmackDown Women's Championship, held by Charlotte Flair, will be defended in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The announcement comes a week after Flair defeated Asuka to win the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

The title change took the place of a fatal four-way match between Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville that was advertised for the show in order to determine the number one contender for Asuka at WrestleMania, but the plans were changed.

With both titles on the line, the two women's championships will be unified at the end of the night - the first title unification since 2013 when the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship were on the line at the TLC pay-per-view to create the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The expectation amongst fans is that Becky Lynch is going to win the titles by defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, but there have been radical changes for WrestleMania matches before. The most recent example being Roman Reigns losing to Brock Lesnar at last year's WrestleMania after Vince McMahon changed his mind the day before the show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Rousey might be stepping away from the WWE after WrestleMania 35 to have kids, but the Raw Women's Champion refuted that claim in a report to TMZ.

WWE responded to that report by stating Rousey was under contract until 2021, but the report also said that Rousey would still serve as an ambassador if she were to step away.

WrestleMania 35 will air live on the WWE Network this Sunday April 7 starting at 4 p.m Pacific Time/7 p.m, Eastern Standard Time and will emanate from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

