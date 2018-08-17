Opinion: WWE and the Virtual Reality experience

Ben Cain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 92 // 17 Aug 2018, 23:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

VR is coming to the summer party!

Who remembers a time when the term 'virtual reality' seemed more like a fantasy rather than a reality? I don't think I ever believed for a minute that it was possible to have a television show in virtual reality, let alone professional wrestling.

10 years ago could you have imagined what it would be like if someone told you that the WWE would eventually launch VR programming? Let's assume that the answer is, "Probably not going to happen". But the reality is that it has happened recently, and I am here to tell you about it.

It all began when NextVR, an app and the leader in broadcasting live VR events announced a partnership with WWE. Essentially, NextVR has been featuring exclusive VR footage from the biggest WWE events in 2018, bringing the action right into your living room (or your face).

WWE VR events will be free for fans to view with the NextVR application installed on whichever platform is best for their VR headset. Videos are usually about 10 minutes in length.

With that being said, I think 10 minutes is a more appropriate time of viewing a VR video. VR can cause motion sickness in a hurry for some users, so for users who are easily nauseated, i like the shorter videos.

There is nothing like pro wrestling in VR, because you get to be closer to the action than you have ever been before. Whether it is a massive showdown between two major superstars, an interview session, or a recap of a pivotal moment in WWE history.

Will we see an Elias live VR performance anytime soon?

SummerSlam this Sunday will include the VR feature for the kick-off show. The experience will create a 180-degree view of whatever we will be seeing, which is a pretty large range for viewing pleasure.

VR SummerSlam highlights will also be available on Monday, August 27 for those who missed it or want to take a look back and get a little closer to the action. The VR experience begins at 5 pm ET, so get yourself plugged in and prepared!

The WWE VR experience is currently configured for the following headsets/systems.

Daydream View

GearVR

Mirage Solo

Oculus GO

Playstation VR

VIVE and VIVE PRO

Windows MR

IOS and Android

While SummerSlam is the only currently scheduled WWE VR event, it looks like there are plans for next year's WrestleMania having a VR feature which would be very interesting. I would personally like to see the Hall of Fame Inductions in VR.

How cool would it be to sit by your favorite superstars and be able to look over at their reactions during the HOF inductions in real time? Or perhaps we could see a live performance from Elias someday soon.