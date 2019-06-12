Opinion: WWE Could Learn A Lot From The Triple H vs. Scott Steiner Feud

Better than you think

A lot of fans like to give a lot of flack to the Triple H and Scott Steiner feud from 2003, and rightfully so, their two matches were dreadful. Looking back over it though, I think the build-up to the matches were really good and are actually something that WWE is missing today and can look back on and learn from.

During their two month feud, they only got physical once on RAW during the first four weeks before the Royal Rumble, and only a couple of times leading to No Way Out. They also only had one tag team match against each other during that time, saving all the 'action' for the pay-per-views.

Things like the pull-up contest, arm wrestling and pose down all seemed a little taboo at the time, but looking back, they did a good job in building towards the feud, without them actually fighting each other. Today, we're getting the matches on RAW before the actual pay-per-view, making them less entertaining come the big shows.

Smart segments

Take Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for example. They are both two incredible performers and have had decent matches with each other, but their match at WrestleMania was not cared for, and it wasn't because of the predictable outcome.

The two men had shared the ring more than a handful of times during The Shield's feud with himself, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman, both in tag team matches and in singles. And now, past WrestleMania, the two have reopened their feud again (along with Shane McMahon) and no one really cares.

The same can be said for other recent feuds like Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and several other feuds that have all involved Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Andrade and Elias lately.

Now, I'm not saying that all WWE feuds should have Superstars just have promos with each other where they aren't even in the ring at the same time, but they do need to be more creative and delve into past ways of building feuds.

Things like pull-apart brawls, contract signings where not everyone goes through a table, semi-shoot promos and an old fashioned stare down. And of course, just to go on the creative build up side as they did here with Triple H and Scott Steiner.

They all worked before and they can work again!