Opinion: WWE has finally found its next big thing

Nikhil Chauhan // 21 Sep 2018, 15:42 IST

Drew McIntyre might just be the next top thing of WWE

RAW has had trouble finding their next big star. The last few years, all the WWE Universe has seen from RAW, aside from Roman Reigns, is either Attitude-Era superstars or new babyfaces who have failed to make the kind of impact that Randy Orton has been able to do ion Smackdown Live.

RAW boasts a talented roster that is mostly babyfaces. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley are all talented baby-faces who haven't been able to make much of an impact with Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, who are always in line for the Universal Championship. But Drew McIntyre seems to be an exception.

WWE might have wasted their best babyface giant, Braun Strowman, by turning him heel in a very unfashionable manner just to make fans cheer Roman Reigns. But Drew McIntyre seems to be a different case altogether.

When McIntyre was promoted to the main roster and was immidiately paired with Dolph Ziggler, it seemed like WWE was on it's way to waste another great NXT prospect. But things have turned out really great since then.

Dolph Ziggler has suddenly risen to being part of significant feuds and currently holds the Tag Team Championship with Drew McIntyre, even defending it successfully at Hell in a Cell.

But what is more interesting is how Drew McIntyre has been booked so far. First, Drew McIntyre doesn't look like he is 6 5'; he looks way bigger than that and really muscular, which makes him look like the monster capable of taking down even The Beast.

McIntyre is a talented wrestler who might just be the next big thing for WWE. In the recent episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Dean Ambrose who himself has been booked really strong after his return.

All the matches where Drew McIntyre has carried Dolph Ziggler on his back after winning the match has only seemed to give evidence to the idea of how strong he's being booked by WWE.

Drew McIntyre's future looks really bright in WWE and fans can expect him to challenge for the Universal Title in time. Meanwhile, WWE Universe proved that they wanted Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to remain the Tag Team Champions after their emphatic victory against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.