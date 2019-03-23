WWE are doing no good by overlooking an entire division

WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is just over two weeks away from now and most fans are excited, in anticipation of witnessing the action unfolding in-front of our eyes. Whether it has been the legends of multiple underdogs rising to stardom, or the saga of Batista's age-old hunt of Triple H, these storylines have kept the fans hooked throughout.

Although Baron Corbin being announced as Kurt Angle's final opponent in an illustrious career has spoilt a bit of the stardust surrounding the showpiece event, there is more to it than what it may seem on the surface.

Until now a whopping ten matches have been confirmed for the Grandest Stage of Them All. There are still plans to add several more matches. In all these speculated matches, one division missing altogether is the tag-team division across both brands.

Revival's run has been very stale

Both brands are packed with quality in-ring technicians and incredible mic workers in their respective divisions. There is a plethora of dream matches that can be booked between them - but tag-teams have been criminally missing in the build-up to the greatest night of the year.

A report which emerged a few days back said WWE are intending to reduce the number of matches for the event, which could potentially lead to the entire division missing out on the WM card or being shifted towards the infamous Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Why is this such a problem?

The company can cause themselves plenty of needless backstage problems if they eventually decide to go on with this plan. Recently, many tag teams have shown their displeasure in signing new deals with Vince McMahon's multi-billion dollar company - coming at a time when The Young Bucks are set to reinvent tag-team wrestling with their new promotion.

The WrestleMania paycheck is a significant one and naturally, all superstars desire to be a part of it. The company faced the wrath of Neville when he was neglected to the Kick-Off show, which saw him missing out on the event's DVD and it's imperative they do not repeat their mistake by overlooking the tag-team division.

