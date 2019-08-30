Opinion: WWE is finally booking Roman Reigns aptly

The Big Dog is not headlining all the PPVs now

WWE has decided to keep Roman Reigns away from championship matches. Even since his return, WWE has tried to keep Roman Reigns more comfortable after his treatment. While that is a safe choice that has enabled Reigns to guarantee he's completely sound and rested, it's additionally an astonishing one.

For the majority of the last five years, WWE expended immense efforts in attempting to establish Reigns as WWE's top star. It worked to a degree. Roman Reigns outperformed John Cena as WWE's top merchandise draw and even though he never turned into the draw that Cena was and perhaps still is, he performed well as Cena's replacement.

Since a noteworthy part of the WWE Universe saw Reigns' push as neverending, it showed how WWE was pushing someone without tuning in to fan response. Roman Reigns was dismissed as a booed babyface.

It wasn't until Reigns came back that most fans greeted him wholeheartedly and started responding to him in a manner that WWE authorities had hoped they would a long time ago. Strangely, it took Reigns leaving for some time – and his profession potentially being in peril – for fans to genuinely acknowledge Reigns, his gifts and all the diligent work he's put in to end up probably as one of the greatest stars the WWE has ever had.

Presently, WWE is making Reigns considerably more involved with non-championship feuds and not driving his push upon fans. They are letting a swarm response steer him towards an increasingly natural spot on the card.

Roman Reigns

As weird as this may sound, Reigns is both assuming a lower priority yet still being highlighted as a major Superstar in his current storyline involving Daniel Bryan.

Roman Reigns is still obviously one of WWE's top picks for fans, however, he isn't getting that overpowering push that caused numerous fans to dislike him over the past few years. With Reigns moving to the corner, Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and even Ricochet have profited by having a greater role and more TV time.

Roman Reigns' past two feuds with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre have felt like placeholder mid-card matches. It seems that WWE is doing everything right in its booking of Roman Reigns.