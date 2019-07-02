Opinion: WWE RAW may be moving from Monday Nights later this year

Could we see a big change to WWE programming?

Monday Night RAW may very well be-be moving to a night that, well, isn't Monday. I know, crazy theory, right? But just hear me out here.

In case you missed it, WWE have cancelled half of their twice-yearly WWE Live tour. These things happen, of course - but one bizarre change was the most recent one, whereby the WWE RAW taping in Glasgow is still happening, but it won't be for television. So, with WWE canceling their specified UK Monday Night RAW, what happens?

Well, bizarrely, the email sent to ticket holders confirms that the same Superstars will be appearing, but it does have that 'talent subject to change' disclaimer. Of course, with two traveling tours, WWE could very well switch the roster. There is, of course, another show scheduled for that night - in Vienna.

So, it's no secret that several WWE Live UK shows have been cancelled - but the most bizarre instance is the Glasgow date. It's no longer televised - but is still on Monday November 11th and apparently features the same Superstars.



Currently trying to find out more on this. pic.twitter.com/O8PuYUleAb — 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖞 (@consciousgary) July 2, 2019

Now, of course, we can all dream and say a WWE RAW in Vienna would be pretty cool, and it's not off limits at all - but it certainly would be something different. Let's let our imaginations run wild and say WALTER makes his main roster debut that night, too. Maybe he even enters the main event scene for a title shot...

Okay, let's stop - and let's think logically. Okay, maybe 'logically' isn't the word. If there's no RAW happening in Glasgow or Vienna, where does that leave us? Another show could be booked if one of those dates is canceled completely, or RAW may change evenings, at least for one night only.

What's more interesting, though, is that there's only one scheduled RAW televised show after the now untelevised Glasgow show - November 25th in Chicago.

With WWE SmackDown scheduled to switch to Friday nights on October 4th, may we see RAW switched to another night to spread the programming out?

It may seem farfetched, but you never know. I guess we'll have to watch out to see how this one develops. Meanwhile, I've reached out to WWE and SSE Hydro - the venue of the canceled show - for comment.

Would you like to see RAW switch days? Let us know in the comments.