Opinion: WWE should not book a Tag Team Elimination match involving the tag team division at Survivor Series 2019

Very few fans want to see this match

WWE attracted a lot of eyeballs towards Survivor Series in 2016, the year in which WWE reintroduced the brand split. The company had announced three major Tag Team Elimination matches for that show where the male Superstars, the female Superstars and the tag teams of each brand united forces to attain brand supremacy.

The creative team had booked all the contests well, and the fans applauded them for their job. However, they dropped this concept for the following edition of the pay-per-view. Instead of the 10-on-10 tag team match, WWE launched the ‘Champion vs Champion’ contests where the champions of the respective brands locked horns with each other in a non-title bout.

The WWE Universe welcomed this idea as well because they got to witness several dream match-ups like Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss and Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2017.

However, in 2018, WWE booked the 10-on-10 match along with the ‘Champion vs Champion’ matches to accomplish two objectives. The first aim was to have as many Superstars as possible on the Survivor Series match card and the other was to maintain the RAW vs SmackDown theme on the kick-off show.

The creative team had over-booked the show as the fans felt that the tag teams deserved to be on the main show. Also, WWE committed a colossal blunder in booking that pair as team RAW should have won the match, however, the Blue brand emerged as the winners.

Much to the astonishment of the wrestling world, WWE ignored the botched result and did not consider it in the final calculation.

WWE should not commit this mistake once again in 2019 and there are two big reasons why. The first reason is that WWE’s third brand NXT, is also involved in the mix this year, so having a ‘10 vs 10 vs 10’ match would strain both the spectators and the Superstars. No one will know what’s happening and it will generate needless complications.

Besides, one can infer that we will get two traditional Survivor Series matches (one for the men and one for the women) hence, including another event of the same type would force WWE to rush the match and book quicker eliminations.

Thus, it would make little sense to have a 30-man Tag Team Elimination match at Survivor Series 2019.