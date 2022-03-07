4 pair of opponents who have headlined WrestleMania twice

WrestleMania is the biggest event in all of pro-wrestling, thanks to its rich legacy and global fanfare. Headlining the event is considered an extraordinary achievement for WWE Superstars.

While a few superstars do not get a chance at the main event of The Grandest Stage of Them All, a few have had the honour of doing so multiple times. The even crazier fact is that there have been a few opponents who have headlined WrestleMania more than once.

On our list, we will focus on those four pairs of opponents who have contested the main event of Showcase of Immortals twice.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey may add their names to the list of these biggest opponents as they may end the night one of WrestleMania 38, having done so previously in 2019 alongside Becky Lynch.

Also, Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna should be an honorable mention which would have headlined both WrestleMania IX and X if Hulk Hogan didn't make a surprise return for a 30 second match in the former event.

#4. In our list of pair of opponents who have headlined WrestleMania twice- Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the biggest rivals in the modern era of WWE. They have locked horns at The Show of Shows twice in their careers thus far, and both the matches were main events.

The Big Dog won the Royal Rumble in 2015 and challenged Brock Lesnar for his WWE Championship. However, neither of the two superstars emerged as the victors in the main event as Seth Rollins managed to pull the heist of the century that night.

Three years later, Reigns won the Elimination Chamber match to challenge for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief couldn't win this time either, as The Beast Incarnate defeated him in clean fashion.

Reigns and Lesnar are scheduled to face each other in another Mania' main event. This will make them the first rivalry to headline the Grandest Stage thrice.

#3. The Rock and John Cena

The Rock left WWE for Hollywood in 2004. The People's Champ later returned to host the 27th edition of Mania, also starting his feud with John Cena in the process.

This eventually led to a match at WrestleMania XXVIII, which WWE billed as “Once In A Lifetime”. Given its buildup, promos and the actual match, it was indeed a once-in-a-lifetime match until Vince McMahon's company booked a rematch.

The Great One and The Leader of Cenation locked horns again at WrestleMania XXIX, this time for the former's WWE Championship. This is thus far the only instance when the same match ended two consecutive editions of The Showcase of Immortals.

#2. The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Rock and Steve Austin.

There is arguably no rivalry more iconic than that of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The two superstars were the biggest faces of the company during its prime in the Attitude Era. The iconic rivalry played a vital part in the company's victory over WCW.

The Brahma Bull and The Texas Rattlesnake were the first two competitors to face each other in three WrestleMania events, i.e. 1999, 2001 and 2003. Their match at Mania' XV and XVII was the main event of those editions.

Both main-events were no disqualification contests, where the two fought for The Rock's WWF Championship in both instances. Steve Austin emerged triumphant in both these matches.

This also makes The Rock the only superstar to headline two different editions of the event with two different superstars.

#1. Mr. T and Roddy Piper

Mr. T and Roddy Piper in a boxing match.

This is probably the most surprising out of any other entry. Not only did Mr. T and Roddy Piper have a solid feud, but that also included a couple of matches at The Showcase of Immortals.

The two superstars were on the opposite side at the main event of the first WrestleMania. Hulk Hogan teamed up with Mr. T to take on Piper and Paul Orndorff in a tag-team main event where the former team won.

WrestleMania II was a three-venue event where the Nassau Coliseum event was headlined by a boxing match between T and Piper. Mr. T won the match by disqualification, and the two opponents became the first pair to headline multiple editions of The Show of Shows.

Edited by Pratik Singh

