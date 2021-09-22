WWE Draft: 5 opponents for RK-Bro if they move to SmackDown

The WWE draft is around the corner, and things will definitely shake up on RAW and SmackDown. RK-Bro, the Raw Tag Team Champions, would certainly create waves if they were moved to blue-brand.

A team comprising of unlikely partners in the unpredictable Randy Orton and the effervescent Riddle, RK-Bro is not your conventional tag-team. Since winning the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam against AJ Styles and Omos, they have been on a roll.

RK-Bro are certainly the sheen of the Tag Team division on RAW. Apart from conquering Styles and Omos, they've beaten The New Day and The Hurt Business comprising former WWE champion Bobby Lashley and MVP.

A fan favorite team, RK-Bro induces an unparalleled response from the WWE Universe every time they step into the squared circle. and, when it comes to the WWE draft, one can always expect the unexpected.

It'd certainly be interesting to see how RK-Bro perform if they were to be drafted to SmackDown. In this article, we look at the 5 opponents for RK-Bro if they do move to the blue-brand.

#5 Alpha Academy vs RK-Bro

Alpha Academy is one of the top heel tag-teams on SmackDown comprising of the highflying Chad Gable and the muscle man, Otis.

Starting as babyfaces when the team was formed late last year, the two men turned heel this year as Otis attacked Rey Mysterio, a babyface on SmackDown.

Having been in feuds with The Mysterios and against Cesaro, this heel team could be a perfect stepping stone for RK-Bro to make their mark on SmackDown.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh