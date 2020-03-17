Orange Cassidy addresses Stone Cold in amusing tweet

The Rattlesnake's RAW appearance didn't go unnoticed by Cassidy

The AEW star went on to address Austin in a tweet that also promoted an upcoming match

Orange Cassidy and Stone Cold

All Elite Wrestling star Orange Cassidy is steadily becoming one of the hottest acts in all of professional wrestling. The Freshly Squeezed one has been getting incredibly loud reactions from live audiences, ever since he made his way to AEW last year.

Cassidy recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet addressing none other than WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake made a special appearance on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW and shared the ring with Becky Lynch to end the show. The duo wasn't done at that point though and had some more fun after the show went off the air.

Cassidy stated in his tweet that he never met Stone Cold Steve Austin and probably never will. He then proceeded to hype up a tag team match pitting The Lucha Bros. and Best Friends. The bout will take place on the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite. Check out Cassidy's tweet below:

Never met Stone Cold, probably never will.



Here's a fight my crew is gonna have.



I'll be there.#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/XP5ki4pAIZ — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) March 17, 2020

Cassidy is without a doubt one of the most popular wrestlers in AEW at present. He aligned with Best Friends upon his debut and has been a mainstay on Dynamite ever since. Cassidy's match against Pac at AEW Revolution was praised by critics and fans alike and proved that he's more than a comedy act. It would be interesting to see Austin respond to Cassidy's comments on him.