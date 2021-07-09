Murphy reveals original plans for his storyline with Seth Rollins

Throughout the majority of 2020, Seth Rollins feuded with Rey Mysterio. This storyline was one of the longest rivalries in WWE in recent memory, as the the two battled against each other for over half a year.

Murphy was a prominent part of the feud, both as the disciple of the Monday Night Messiah and as a love interest for Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah. Murphy eventually betrayed Rollins and defeated him in a match.

Though Murphy later attempted to reunite with Seth Rollins earlier this year, the former WWE Universal Champion didn't take him back under his wing. In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Murphy revealed the original plans for the storyline.

"The endgame was that I was gonna be back with Seth." Murphy said. "That was the endgame. I don't think they had any idea about the Aalyah thing. It was just to throw a little friction in there but the whole endgame was for me to come back with Seth and then just out of nowhere it became 'Buddy wouldn't go back with Seth'. I was like "What? Why wouldn't I go back with Seth?" This is when he had our first match and he beat me."

"I was meant to be the second coming of Seth," Murphy continued. "I'm learning from this guy that has held championships in all divisions. So the idea was that when I think that I'm really good and he beats me, I'm obviously not as good as I think I am. So I'm gonna go back with him because I don't think that I have learned enough."

In hindsight, things didn't go as planned. Rollins ended up losing to Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match on an episode of WWE SmackDown in November.

The following week, Murphy picked up arguably the biggest win of his career when he defeated Rollins. The former champion then took some time off to spend time with his family after the birth of his daughter. Despite a brief tease of a reunion earlier this year, the storyline was abruptly dropped.

Seth Rollins returned to WWE for the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. But this bout was a one-off-appearance, as he went back home for a while.

When Seth Rollins made his complete return in February, he quickly entered a feud with Cesaro after he got the impression that the Swiss Superman had disrespected him.

The two stars have been feuding ever since, and they have clashed in several matches. The rivals will collide at least one more time on this week on WWE SmackDown.

