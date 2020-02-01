Otis and Mandy Rose set to have a date on Valentine's Day edition of SmackDown

Otis gets his dream date in two weeks time.

After weeks of cakes and desserts as well as aiding each other at ring side, Otis after weeks of cakes and desserts as well as aiding each other at ring side, Otis and Mandy Rose will now be going on an official date with each other. The two sides met backstage after Heavy Machinery failed to pick up a win in a Fatal Four Way match in order to determine the challengers for the New Day at Super Showdown. The video below details how the situation went down.

Instead of sitting down in an intimate setting next week, Rose agreed to a meeting in two weeks time. As the whole situation initially started around the holidays last year, the next step will take place on another holiday, Valentine's Day.

Rose had received Otis' name in the Secret Santa gift exchange in December and gave the rotund Lothario a ham. In turn, he gifted a fruit cake from Mama Dozovic to the Golden Goddess. Unfortunately, the dastardly Dolph Ziggler stomped on the cake while trying to sweet talk his way into Mandy's heart.

It didn't work and the awkward yet entertaining moments continued weekly between Rose and Otis. She gave him an apology cake with a bulldozer on it and Otis helped her out in a match by distracting an opponent by eating the cake on the entrance ramp.

The antics between Heavy Machinery and Fire and Desire continued as one side would appear ringside for the other side with varying degrees of success. Otis even helped save Mandy from elimination at the Royal Rumble by providing a landing spot for Rose so that her feet would not hit the ground. He also caught her before she could hit the ground but Sonya Deville was thrown into the couple, thus eliminating both women from the match.

After a disappointing loss on SmackDown, Rose and Deville met with Heavy Machinery backstage and thanked Otis for "saving" them during the Rumble. It prompted Otis to gain the courage to ask Rose out on a date for next Friday. Rose initially declined because she was busy but said that she was free the following Friday night, Valentine's Day. Will sparks fly as much as food has in the blossoming love affair? Or is someone bound to get their heart broken?