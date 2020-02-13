Otis breaks character and reveals what his relationship with Mandy Rose is really like

Otis and Mandy Rose are involved in a storyline on SmackDown

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Otis revealed in an out-of-character interview that Mandy Rose is “awesome” to work with behind the scenes.

The Heavy Machinery member’s WWE character has been infatuated with Rose for several years and he is currently preparing to go on a date with the former Total Divas star on the Valentine’s Day episode of SmackDown.

“Honestly, when I used to see pretty girls, I was super duper shy and not say a word to them. I'd be a little nervous and not talk normally without stuttering. So nowadays you get a little more confidence as you get older. It's Mandy. She's awesome. She grew up with brothers. The fans ask me, 'How's she behind the curtain?' I say she's awesome. She jokes around, you know?” [H/T Wrestling Inc for the transcription]

Otis said he used to imitate comedian Chris Farley at the Performance Center by describing Rose as “my beautiful peach” and Sonya Deville as “my plum”, which prompted assistant head coach Sara Amato to suggest that everyone should have a fruit-related nickname.

He added that he jokingly pretended to be Rose’s boyfriend by commenting on her social media posts, and it did not take long before people on the internet believed they were together in real life.

"I would pretend she was my girlfriend, and it was obvious, at the time, she's not. It was just kind of a thing I was goofing around with. Finally got it going on in the WWE world. She's awesome to work with too, man. It's basically working for free."

