Otis reveals what happened the first time he met Mandy Rose

The Otis and Mandy Rose story has proven popular with many WWE fans.

They discussed their on-screen relationship in an Instagram Live video.

Otis and Mandy Rose

Speaking in an Instagram Live video with Mandy Rose, Otis revealed that he expected his on-screen love interest to ignore him when they met for the first time at WWE’s Performance Center in 2015, but she ended up speaking to him for 30 minutes.

The Heavy Machinery member defeated Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, courtesy of assistance from Rose, and the two shared a kiss as they celebrated after the match.

He said during the video that he thought Rose would be more interested in talking to guys with six-packs or eight-packs, so he was surprised when she continued speaking to him for so long during their first meeting.

“When I said ‘hi’ to her the first time, she literally spoke to me for about half an hour. It was just like, we didn’t know each other, I had just moved from Colorado. We had been training at the Performance Center. That meant a lot to me for her to speak to a newbie, a guy who had just moved to the Performance Center.”

What’s next for Otis and Mandy Rose?

After several weeks of storyline twists and turns, it emerged on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 36 that Sonya Deville was the person who sabotaged Otis’ Valentine’s Day date with Mandy Rose.

With Money In The Bank set to take place on May 10, Otis and Rose agreed during the Instagram Live video that they should take on Dolph Ziggler and Deville in a mixed tag team match at the pay-per-view.