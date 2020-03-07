Otis sends heartbreaking message to Mandy Rose after WWE SmackDown

Otis has admired Mandy Rose for several years

Otis took to Twitter after the March 6 episode of WWE SmackDown to pour his heart out following his latest interaction with Mandy Rose.

The Heavy Machinery member was due to go on a date with Rose on the Valentine’s Day episode of SmackDown last month. However, after receiving a text from Rose saying she would be late, he arrived at the restaurant to find her sitting at a table with Dolph Ziggler.

Rose, who claims not to have sent the text, rejected Otis’ apology on this week's SmackDown and informed him that “a woman doesn't appreciate being stood up like that”.

After suffering a pinfall loss to Ziggler later in the night, Otis continued to share his feelings for Rose after the show by writing on Twitter, “Baby COME Back.”

What’s next for Otis?

Otis will join forces with Tucker to challenge for The Miz & John Morrison’s SmackDown Tag Team titles in a six-team Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will also be involved in the match, so it is safe to assume that the rivalry between Otis and Ziggler will continue inside the Chamber.