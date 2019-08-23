OWE News: Latest match for OWE UK tag-team tournament first round revealed (Exclusive)

OWE UK's tag-team tournament looks amazing!

This September Chinese wrestling promotion OWE, who many will know from their affiliation with AEW and independent wrestler Cima and his Strong Hearts stable, are heading to the United Kingdom for the first time ever with a five day tour that launches the brand new OWE UK brand.

There will be five days of tapings from September 18th to September 22nd, with the first two taking place at the Dome in London and the last three taking place in the newly-upgraded larger Grand Central Hall in Liverpool.

Throughout the five days there will be a number of matches and tournaments all building towards the aim of crowning the inaugural OWE UK Champion, OWE UK Women's Champion and OWE UK Tag-Team Champions.

These five days of tapings will then be used for a weekly OWE UK television show that will air on the FITE TV app.

One of the main attractions for OWE UK is its incredibly diverse roster featuring many of OWE's staples such as T-Hawk, Shaolin Monk and Flying Prince, as well as some of the best the UK has to offer like Session Moth Martina, More Than Hype and the Anti-Fun Police - to name just a few.

Two of AEW's top tag-teams are also making the trip across the pond to be part of the 16-team tag-team tournament - with Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus set to take on The Arrows of Hungary, and Private Party are going to face Achilles Ben and Flying Prince.

Now, OWE UK have kindly let us here at Sportskeeda reveal the latest tag-team match announcement for the first round of the OWE UK Tag-Team Tournament which will take place on September 19th, the second day of tapings.

Stronghearts Vs. Grup Anarsi

The team of Shigehiro Irie and T-Hawk will be representing Strong Hearts against the Turkish team of Abdul Kenan and Aytac Bahar, otherwise known as Grup Anarsi, in what is sure to be a hard-hitting and extremely global clash.

OWE UK are still in the midst of announcing the full card for Day Two, but they have finished announcing the Day One card, and boy does it look like one of the best the UK has seen so far this year!

OWE UK's Day One card at The Dome in London on September 18th

Which match from OWE UK are you most excited for? And who would you like to see challenge for that coveted OWE UK Championship?