Owen Hart: 5 of his best moments in WWE

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 322 // 24 May 2019, 00:02 IST

Owen Hart: One of the best

Owen Hart. The King of Harts. The Slamming Award Winning Owen Hart. The Sole Survivor. The Black Heart. So many names for a man who was probably one of the best WWE Wrestlers in his time. Some may go on to say that he was even better than his more famous brother, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, but let's leave that to the WWE Universe to debate amongst themselves.

On May 23, 1999, Owen Hart tragically died in the incident at Over The Edge. It marks 20 years since WWE fans lost Owen Hart. While it would be poignant to discuss the tragedy to mark the anniversary, I think it would more beneficial to discuss his time in the company because his career is full of great moments and it would be wrong not to discuss that in detail.

Owen Hart was a 2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, 1-time WWE European Champion, 4-time WWE Tag Team Champion teaming with the likes of Yokozuna, British Bulldog and Jeff Jarrett. He was of the greatest WWE Superstars to not even win the WWE Championship. But, he was always a Grandslam Champion in my eyes.

Here are Owen Hart's 5 greatest moments in the WWE.

#5 Owen Hart vs Ken Shamrock - Dungeon Match

Shoot?

This is the middle of the long feud that Owen Hart had with Ken Shamrock. The match was broadcast from the famous Hart 'Dungeon' in Canada. It was known that Stu Hart had trained all his sons, including Bret Hart and Owen Hart, in the dungeon. It was infamous for breaking in wrestlers and training them with hard submission moves.

The match was itself unique for its time as it had no entrance music and just two guys going in like an unsanctioned wrestling match. Owen Hart was a pro at portraying the toughness it took to survive in the dungeon. Having Ken Shamrock as his opponent added to the gritty quality as Shamrock's UFC background and MMA fighting skills were on full display in this match.

Owen Hart won the match by smashing Shamrock's head with a dumbell in true heel fashion.

