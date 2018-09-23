WWE News: Paige and Carmella speak on negativity to the term 'Diva'

Paige and Carmella backstage on an episode of SmackDown Live.

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Camella and General Manager Paige have both spoken against the negativity around the term Diva--the now-retired term to describe WWE women's wrestlers.

In case you didn't know

The term Diva had been used consistently throughout WWE history, as a name for all wrestling female talent.

In 2016, the term was dropped, with Charlotte Flair being the final Divas Champion, a title introduced in 2008.

Since then, female superstars have been referred to as superstars just like their male equivalents, with new Women's championships made for RAW and SmackDown Live.

Earlier this year, Flair used the term Diva as an insult, referring to them SmackDown Live Women's Champion as a diva in a woman's era.

The heart of the matter

The pair of stars responded to an opinion piece, titled 'How the Divas are damaging the Evolution' alluding to the company's upcoming all-female pay per view, WWE Evolution.

In the opinion article on Nodq.com, writer compared the 'Divas' era, with the current era, saying that matches featuring stars such as the Bella Twins should not be a part of the historic event.

"These are the types of matches that should be showcased as the evolution of the women’s division, not the scripted reality television that remains of the Divas division.

The writer also said how the twins should be nowhere near the Evolution show and that "reality television stars should be left on television."

Responding, the Staten Island Princess described the article as "embarrassing", and said every woman both past and current have contributed to making women's wrestling what it is today.

This is an embarrassing article. Every single woman from the past and current roster have made women’s wrestling what it is. EVERYONE is deserving. Enough of the negativity around the “diva” moniker. https://t.co/JAqI9OIVBa — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 22, 2018

Similarly, Paige said how both Nikki and Brie had contributed to the 'Give Divas a Chance' movement in 2015, saying that they deserve to be a part of the show.

You do realize both these ladies were the OG ladies to help kickstart the #givedivasachance trend? I know because i was part of it. They deserve to be apart of everything and more, they are the one of the leaders of the movement. Sometimes matches all wont be “crisp” https://t.co/HZOkBj93If — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018

What's next?

WWE Evolution will take place October 28th at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

It will be the first all-female show in the company's history and feature the finals of the second Mae Young Classic, as well as championship matches for all female titles in the company.