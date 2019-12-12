Paige blasts WWE's booking of female Superstars

Paige is a regular guest on FS1 show WWE Backstage

Paige discussed lots of current WWE topics on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, including the lack of opportunities that some female Superstars have been receiving recently.

The former Divas Champion questioned why the all-female WWE Evolution event, which was widely viewed as one of the best pay-per-views of 2018, was not brought back in 2019, and she gave her opinion that many women are being held back right now.

“Don’t even get me started with that, dude. I don’t understand why we don’t have another girls’ pay-per-view. We had that one-off deal, what the hell’s that about? Give us one every year, what the f***? That’s the whole purpose. We had a Women’s Evolution for a reason.

“And, you know what, f*** it, let’s stop talking about the Women’s Evolution and actually just let the women do what they want, and I just feel like a lot of the girls are being held back.”

Paige added that she loves watching Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, but she feels that WWE needs to give chances to other female Superstars instead of revolving storylines around the ‘Four Horsewomen’ all the time.

Why did WWE not have another Evolution in 2019?

Stephanie McMahon told Bleacher Report in October that WWE considered holding another Evolution pay-per-view this year, but the company wanted to focus on adding a women’s match – Lacey Evans vs. Natalya – to the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

