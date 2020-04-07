Paige comments on former Women's Champion using her finisher on RAW after WrestleMania

The Anti-Diva said it was a truly proud moment for her.

The Irresistible Force now uses Paige's finishing move.

The former Divas Champion said she felt proud

Nia Jax made her shock return on this year's RAW After WrestleMania and was able to take the fight to Deonna Purrazzo who was brought up to RAW to put over the returning former Women's Champion.

One of the talking points of the match was that Jax was able to pick up the victory using the RamPaige which was made famous by NXT's inaugural Women's Champion Paige. The British star was forced to retire from in-ring competition a few years ago and has since become the General Manager of SmackDown and even a manager on-screen but is now floating around in the background.

You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you. I gave it to @NiaJaxWWE and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment ❤️ @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 7, 2020

Of course, Paige was watching Monday Night RAW and decided to comment on the fact that Jax had just used her move on TV, it appears that the former Divas Champion gave The Irresistible Force permission to use the move.

Jax and Paige are close friends outside of the ring and since Paige's career, as come to an end due to persistent neck issues, she has decided to pass her move on to Jax, who can now pay tribute to the former Superstar whenever she decides to pull out the move.

Jax then replied to Paige saying it was a true honour for being able to use the move.