Paige comments on her upcoming WWE SmackDown return; Bayley responds

Paige

Former Divas Champion and WWE Backstage analyst Paige recently took to Twitter to comment on her upcoming return to SmackDown. Paige wrote that she is going back to work on Friday and told that she would soon see the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Bayley responded on Paige's tweet by posting an interesting video where it can be seen that a person is playing the guitar inside a pub. It was probably shot by Bayley herself and it could mean that The Role Model of WWE is enjoying her vacation and could care less about what Paige has to say.

Paige's absence on the main roster

After retiring from in-ring competition, Paige took on the role of SmackDown's General Manager in 2018 and shortly afterward after getting removed from that position, became the manager for the team of Asuka & Kairi Sane - The Kabuki Warriors. She then took some time off to promote her biopic 'Fighting With My Family' and returned to RAW in 2019 to congratulate The Kabuki Warriors after they became Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, The Kabuki Warriors turned their backs on Paige after Asuka used the green mist on her. Since then, she has not appeared on the main roster and has been appearing as an analyst for WWE Backstage on FS1.

It is still not known as to why Paige will appear this Friday on SmackDown but it can be speculated that it has something to do with Bayley. It will be interesting if Paige brings in a new contender for Bayley's SmackDown women's title.