Paige to finally return after 3 years and be unveiled as the leader of major WWE stable? Exploring potential swerve

Paige (Saraya) recently announced her departure from AEW, and many fans now want her to return to WWE. If she makes a comeback after three years, The Anti-Diva could pick up a role that many expected her to play several years ago.

When Bray Wyatt first rose to fame, there was a belief that Paige was Sister Abigail of The Wyatt Family. Many fans wanted the former Divas Champion to portray Abigail, but it didn't happen. This week on SmackDown, she could finally return as a member of The Wyatt Sicks, a faction led by Bray's real-life brother, Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy).

Uncle Howdy was reportedly dealing with an injury. However, he has seemingly been cleared to return. Hence, it could finally be time for The Wyatt Sicks to make a comeback. Tonight's SmackDown in London could be the perfect place for it. Paige is one of Britain's most successful wrestlers, and a return in the capital of England would be huge for her after her massive AEW All In win in 2023.

The former NXT Women's Champion could be booked as the leader of the mysterious group and its manager since she has already proven her ability on the microphone. She is also a solid wrestler, so she could set foot inside the ring if needed.

The Anti-Diva departed WWE in June 2022. After that, she became one of the top names in AEW's women's division.

Will Paige be able to return to WWE this soon?

Paige only recently announced her exit from AEW, and it seems that she quit the company before her contract's expiry. Hence, it is unknown if she has a non-compete clause in her deal or if she can show up in London for SmackDown.

The former Divas Champion was always a popular star in WWE and someone who was seemingly favored by the company backstage. Therefore, it is hard to imagine that she wouldn't be making her return to WWE in the future if not as part of this week's London dates.

