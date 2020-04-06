Paige has a challenge for current Champion after WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley had a tough task ahead of her on night 2 of WrestleMania 36. She defended her title belt in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match against Naomi, Tamina, Lacey Evans, and her best friend, Sasha Banks. The match was announced by former WWE Divas Champion Paige on an episode of SmackDown, much to Bayley's chagrin.

Somehow, Bayley managed to retain her title tonight. A Backstabber from Banks to Evans was enough for Bayley to pin her and pick up the victory. Soon after, Bayley was interviewed by Kayla Braxton. An exhausted Bayley didn't forget to send a message to Paige, who had put her in this situation in the first place. Here's what Bayley had to say:

Go get Paige, tell her right now. Bring her up on the titantron, go Skype her, go Facetime her. That's the only way she likes to communicate, right? Right, Paige? I don't care what match she has to make, I thought you're gonna be in that, where's Renee Young, huh? It's an open invitation. I would have whooped you too, Kayla. Tell Paige that. What, what was your question? There's a lot going on.

Bayley then highlighted the fact that she had to face four other women in the match and added that it was a lot of stress for her. The Champion further stated that she has had a big year so far.

It didn't take long for Paige to respond to the message, and she had nothing but praise for Bayley. Paige then put forward an intriguing challenge for Bayley and asked her if she wants to do this every week.

Hahaha. 👏🏻👏🏻 congrats. I quite obviously and well deservingly have the power to make matches... Wanna do this every week? @itsBayleyWWE @WWE https://t.co/x8kyefeEGw — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 6, 2020

Ever since Bayley turned heel last year on SmackDown, she has been doing pretty well for herself on the Blue brand. Bayley and Sasha Banks got into a rivalry with Lacey Evans, which saw the duo targeting Evans' daughter.

This didn't sit well with the WWE Universe and Evans got a huge babyface reaction during the feud.

Bayley managed to successfully defend her title against Evans at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV. Soon after, Paige addressed Bayley on an episode of SmackDown, via the Titantron.

She made a title match official for WrestleMania, pitting Bayley against five women, including her best friend Sasha Banks. Dana Brooke was later removed from the match and went into quarantine.

The odds were still heavily stacked against Bayley, but she managed to come out victorious when all was said and done. This isn't the first time Bayley has achieved such an impressive feat.

She successfully defended her RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 33 against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match.