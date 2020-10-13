A fan recently asked Paige which brand she had been drafted to

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige announced her retirement in 2018, following a neck injury she suffered at a live event. Paige was made the SmackDown General Manager days later and did an excellent job in the role. However, Paige was removed from her role as SmackDown GM in December 2018 after the McMahon's announced that they would be shaking things up.

With the WWE Draft recently taking place, a fan asked Paige about which brand she had been drafted to. Paige jokingly replied that she had been drafted to Twitch:

Advertisement

Paige and AJ Styles' reaction to WWE taking over Superstars' Twitch accounts

With the recently talk of WWE taking over Superstars' Twitch accounts following Vince McMahon's edict, Paige was one of the Superstars who publicly spoke up about it:

Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base. — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 2, 2020

Another WWE Superstar who spoke about this was AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion addressed it on one of his live streams on Twitch saying the following:

I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know what they expect from us when it comes to our channel. I don't know if it's something that they're like, 'We just want you guys under an umbrella like a WWE Twitch and have a set lineup and here is who is on when'. If that's the case - great! Then fans would know where and when to find us. I don't know if that's going to happen. I literally don't know, and unfortunately I found out the same way a lot of you did - through the internet, which is a shame.

Advertisement

Styles added that it was disappointing that the communication from WWE's behalf was not better. He also said that he didn't believe that anything was set in stone from WWE's behalf.

According to a report from WrestlingINC, WWE's plan was to take over the Twitch and Cameo accounts of Superstars. WWE were then going to share a percentage of the revenue with the Superstar but it would count against the downside guarantee in their contract.