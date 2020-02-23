Paige reacts to AEW star wanting to bring her out of retirement

AEW star Bea Priestley recently responded to a tweet that showcased her in a World Wonder Ring Stardom match, and dubbed herself as "Top Gaijin".

The tweet garnered a response from WWE Backstage panelist and former Divas Champion Paige, who wished she could still wrestle so she could have a mach with Priestley.

Priestley playfully asked Paige whether she can bring her out of retirement, to which Paige responded with a light-hearted question of her own. Check out the exchange below:

I wish I could still wrestle just so I could have a match with you! Incredible 👏🏻 https://t.co/OpUPBQGxIK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

Paige is a 2-time Divas Champion whose career was cut short in 2017 after suffering an injury at a house show. She announced her retirement immediately after WrestleMania 34, and was soon appointed as the General Manager of SmackDown Live.

After the McMahons took control of both main roster shows, Paige was silently removed from her position and she later took on the role of a manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors. Currently, Paige is a regular on FS1's WWE Backstage, where she discusses WWE's weekly product and several other things with Renee Young, CM Punk, and others.

Priestley made her AEW debut at Fight For The Fallen 2019, where she teamed up with Shoko Nakajima to defeat Britt Baker and Riho. Judging by the fan response to the above exchange, a match between the two would have been nothing short of an exciting dream scenario.