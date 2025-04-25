Paige to return on SmackDown; instantly turn heel by attacking one of WWE's biggest stars? Exploring the potential

Paige was one of the major players in WWE during the Divas Revolution. After announcing her retirement in 2018, she returned to wrestling in 2022 upon joining All Elite Wrestling. After announcing her exit from AEW a few weeks ago, she could make her WWE return tonight on SmackDown and attack the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Rumors about Saraya returning to WWE started to surface ever since she became a free agent. She rose to fame in WWE, and fans would be delighted to have her back.

Paige could attack Stratton and immediately turn heel during the show. It could kickstart a rivalry between the two, which could lead to a title match at the upcoming Backlash PLE in St. Louis.

The Anti-Diva was one of the biggest female stars in WWE a decade ago. After her departure from the company in 2022, she became one of the top stars in AEW, winning their Women's World Title at All In 2023.

Fans are really hyped up to see where the former NXT Women's Champion goes after her departure from AEW. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Anti-Diva in her wrestling career.

Paige reacts to her iconic RAW moment

Ever since her departure from AEW, fans have been expecting Paige to make her WWE return. While there has been no confirmation of her WWE signing, the possibility still exists.

A fan on X shared a clip of her main roster debut on RAW in 2014 by defeating AJ Lee for the Divas Championship. The Anti-Diva took notice of the post and reacted to the 11- year old clip in a hilarious way.

"11 years?!! Nah I ain’t that old yet," She wrote on X.

It remains to be seen if Saraya decides to make her return to the Stamford-based promotion now that she is a free agent.

