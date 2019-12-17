Paige reveals her replacement for WWE Backstage this week

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 08:47 IST

Paige won't be appearing on this week's edition of WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage contributor Paige recently updated her status for this week's WWE Backstage via her official Twitter handle. When a fan responded to WWE on FOX's announcement of Ember Moon's appearance on the upcoming show, and asked Paige whether she will be a part of this week's episode, the former Divas Champion stated that she won't be there. Paige added that Ember Moon will be filling in for her on the show. Check out the exchange below:

Nooo I won’t. But you have the wonderful @WWEEmberMoon keeping my seat warm and she has a lot to say so make sure you tune in! 🙂 https://t.co/4iMX6o1e6B — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 17, 2019

Paige has been a mainstay on WWE Backstage ever since the show kicked off back in early November. She has been a regular on the show so far, along with the likes of Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and former World Champion Christian.

At SummerSlam 2019, Ember Moon lost a SmackDown Live Women's title match to Bayley, following which she lost five straight televised matches. She later suffered an ankle injury, and is out of action at the moment. Moon appeared on the November 19 edition of WWE Backstage where she revealed that she will be out of action for an undetermined period of time.

It would be interesting to see what The Shenom will have to say during this week's episode.