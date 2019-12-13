Paige reveals she is not allowed to talk about her massive project for 2020

Lennard Surrao
13 Dec 2019, 06:19 IST

Paige.

Paige was a guest on the latest edition of WWE's After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves and the former Divas Champion opened up on a host of topics.

The retired WWE Superstar said that she is currently working on a massive project, however, she couldn't reveal any details about the same as she's been told to keep it a secret.

Paige hopes to let the fans in on the project in the first half of the new year. The 2-time Divas Champion also said that she's working on a lot of different things right now with regards to her make-up and clothing line.

She even mentioned her boyfriend and how excited she was about working on the undisclosed 2020 project.

"I do have this other project, but I have to keep it under wraps right now but I am super excited so in the new year you will get to see what is going on with that. So yeah, just doing a lot of stuff with makeup and clothing line and all that kind of stuff, which is super stuff, and I have the most wonderful boyfriend ever. I have to namedrop him, he is so wonderful. We have so much going on right now and it's really cool, but I do have this massive project but I can't let you guys know yet. It's a secret."

Paige also spoke about her role on WWE Backstage and whether she enjoys the freedom to express her opinions.

The Superstar claimed that she wished she had the liberty to speak more freely. Paige also stated CM Punk's contract with FOX and not WWE has helped the outspoken Superstar share his honest opinions on the current product.

"Honestly I wish I could have more. Because sometimes, you know you get a little bit pulled back, but obviously with CM Punk on the show now, since he's working under the contract with FOX and not WWE, he can voice a lot more opinion, but I would love to go in even a little bit more. "I love to talk crap, honestly, and you know, what I feel like the crap that I talk is what the people are saying anyway. So, it feels good, but I wish I got to do it more." H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

In addition to her WWE Backstage appearances, Paige is busy pursuing various avenues outside WWE and her secret 2020 project could also revolve around one of her external initiatives.

It's highly unlikely that we ever see Paige return to the ring again as neck injuries are a tricky subject in the WWE, but we're glad to see the gifted 27-year-old Superstar happy with what she's doing after hanging up her wrestling boots.